Vikings Player Uplifts Kids, Following Their Father's Death

Although the Vikings have a day off today, one player has kept himself busy for a couple years, in an effort to help three kids find closure following a horrible incident.



Alanna, Aliza, and William were on the field at training camp, eagerly waiting to see a special friend who has provided a much needed impact on their lives.

Their father, Jonathan Griffis, was born and raised in Springfield, where his love for the Vikings grew into a passion that he shared with his kids.

However, battling diabetes, he raised three kids on his own,

With him being sick quite a bit, the kids had to make their own meals and get ready for school most of the time.

Tragedy struck inside his home in Lamberton on the evening of August 8th, 2015, when he collapsed from ketoacidosis, a diabetic complication that shut his body down due to an extremely high level of blood sugar.

In shock, all three children stayed with the body throughout the night and into the morning, before getting help.

When emergency responders got to the house, they pronounced Griffis dead. He was 38 years old.

With no one to take care of the kids, his sister, Martha Coffland, decided to take them under her wing.

Coffland, a single mother of own, now had six kids under her roof in Springfield, as having three children of her own already.

As the grieving process began, Martha and her family decided to email Minnesota Vikings Defensive End Brian Robison.

Before Jonathan's death, he would routinely tweet the Vikings star, wishing him luck and sharing pictures of his family.

Coffland said "We got a hold of Brian, cause we thought it would be important for the kids to you know talk to someone who, see someone that their dad idolized."



The night Griffis collapsed, the team was heading west to play in the illustrious Hall of Fame Game versus the Steelers.

Robison received the message from the Coffland family after the game, explaining their story, which led to a unique surprise.

Back at training camp, he brought the entire defensive line over to meet the family as well as give William a signed glove and the cleats he wore against the Pittsburgh.



Robison said "It just immediately, really kind of pulled at my heart strings. I felt like it was something telling me that I needed to reach out to this family and really give them a little bit of joy in such a down time."



However the interactions didn't stop there. At Christmas, Robison and his wife Jayme, brought the kids gifts while meeting the family at Dave & Busters in the metro.

With Robison being an avid fisherman, William sneaked under the ropes at last year's training camp, to give his friend a hug as well as a picture of the first fish he ever caught.

Whether at training camp or in public, Robison and the kids have solidified an unbreakable relationship that won't be forgotten.



Robison added "I enjoy being around this family, I mean they're just great people. They're fun to be around and we built a relationship over the past couple years that I'll definitely take away here from Minnesota and cherish it for a long time."



8-year-old son William Griffis said "We hanged out with him a lot, the time we went to Dave & Busters with him and stuff like that."



At this year's training camp, the kids thought they should return the favor, by giving Robison a personalized coke bottle, with his nickname "B–Rob" on it.

Although the void of their father passing may never be filled, it's moments like these that remind them of the times they shared with Griffis and his love for the game.



10-year-old daughter Aliza Griffis, said "Our dad was a big fan and we some him [Brian] sometimes when we went to training camp with him."



12-year-old daughter Alanna Griffis said "He took us to a Vikings football game, they were playing the Dallas Cowboys and while we were waiting for the game to start, we went to Nickelodeon Universe in Minneapolis and got our faces drawn."

It's worth noting that two of the three kids have medical issues that require frequent trips to doctors, therapists, and counselors.

The children haven't had an opportunity to go to a Vikings game since that unfortunate day in August, but always cheer for number 96 at home when the purple and gold compete.

The family says that Jonathan would be very happy to see that his kids have an opportunity to personally look up to a man like Robison and continue to possess a firm bond with an individual he admired.

- KEYC 12