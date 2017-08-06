Best BBQ Vendor Awarded On Final Day Of Ribfest

The final day of Ribfest featured some members of the Mankato community judging pulled pork and ribs.



Teams from all over the U.S. provided the judges their best creations in an effort to be named number one.

Scores were based on appearance, tenderness, and taste.

They even had a little fun while chowing down the barbecue.

Although the six judges, which I got to be apart of, chose their winners, the real prize was who the people voted for.

And with more than 1,000 votes submitted on keyc dot com, it was Austin's Texas Lightning Barbecue who took home the trophy.



Austin's Texas Lightning Barbecue Grillmaster Curtis House said "I do this every year and I do this for Mankato, you guys are the greatest. I couldn't think of anything better, it's been beautiful. Nice bands, beautiful people, I love Mankato."



KEYC's Brittany Kemmerer was one of the judges and said "I enjoyed tasting the nation's best while having fun with all the judges."

-KEYC 12