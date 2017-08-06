Community Support During Morning Prayer Service Following Saturday Mosque Explosion

As investigation continues so did their prayer service.. along with many others who came to show their support.

Yesterday's explosion struck quite a chord for many...

It's supposed to be a place for solace, but this weekend it was a place of violence.

Someone threw an IED in the Imam's office around the time he usually come in .

The timing was very strange as if he knew what he was doing ..."

The FBI is trying to figure out who that person is . . .

What a cowardly act this was that was committed yesterday, it's a crime. As somebody said in the meeting, if the roles are reversed it would be called and that's what it is, an act of terrorism..."

The governor and other's coming to Sunday's prayer time were greeted by the warmth of strangers . . .

I'm here to support the Muslim community, they're neighbors of ours..."

This hurts me to know how we treat our neighbors, how we treat our fellow Minnesotans ..."

You should just treat other people how you want to be treated, you wouldn't like it if you were doing something important to you and someone just went there and interrupted it ..."

A sentiment that was well received – especially by the nation's first Muslim member of Congress...

This is the right spirit and there is no better way to condemn a person who would through a bomb, into this place of worship than to react in a loving ,kind and inclusive way ..."

That really kind of made our day, realizing we have not just our own people but the city behind us ..."

It seems that person who tried to weaken this congregation, strengthened it

If we stick with it, we'll be able to overcome it God willing ..."



Congressman Ellison says he is hoping the president will respond to what happened.

The local Council on American–Islamic Relations, CAIR is offering a 10,000 reward for anyone who can help the FBI crack this case.

