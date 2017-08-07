One Injured In Renville County Accident

One person is injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Renville County.

It happened just before 11 a.m. about 6 miles southwest of Hutchinson.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Russel Kurth was eastbound on 870th Avenue at the intersection with County Road 20, when he failed to yield to another vehicle driven by 29-year-old Nicholas Gaspar.

Both drivers were not injured.

Russel Kurth’s passenger, 25-year-old Tessa Kurth, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.