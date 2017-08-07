Iowa Woman Killed In Rice County Wrong-Way Crash

An Iowa woman is killed in a wrong way crash in Rice County

It happened just after midnight yesterday. The State Patrol says 29-year-old Brandon Dellwo, of Shakopee, was travelling eastbound in the westbound lane of Highway 19.

Authorities say Dellwo collided with a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Kacy Merseal, of Des Moines, Iowa head-on. Merseal was taken to HCMC, where she was pronounced dead.

Her passenger, 30-year-old Tanya Marie Von Weine, of Story City, Iowa, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Dellwo also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says alcohol was detected in Dellwo’s system at the time of the crash.