SCC, MSU Offering Business Transfer Pathway To Students

South Central College and Minnesota State University Mankato are teaming up to make a smoother transition for transferring business students.

Beginning this fall, the Business Transfer Pathway option will be available for those transferring from SCC to MSU.

It gives students the opportunity to earn their two–year Associate of Science degree from SCC and then seamlessly transfer those credits toward a 4 year Bachelor of Science Degree at MSU.

Through the program, students can also pursue a degree in Finance, International Business, Management or Marketing at MSU.

The program is part of the Future Maverick Program, established in 2015 to allow for a smoother transition for students looking to further pursue their education.