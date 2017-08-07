Two Arrested Following Early Morning Robbery In St. Peter

Two people are arrested in connection with a robbery at the Quick Mart gas station in St. Peter.

Authorities responded to a call just before 1 this morning on a report of a man wearing a mask and hooded sweatshirt entering the business and demanding money from the lone employee.

About 5 minutes later a police officer located two men nearby the store. One of the officers reported seeing one of the men take off layers of clothing he had been wearing.

The officer arrested 19-year-old Lucas Maxon, of Waseca and 18-year-old Yaasi Lee Lambert of St. Peter in connection with the incident.

Authorities say a handgun and clothing were located near the suspects.

Maxon is being held in Nicollet County Jail pending first degree aggravated robbery charges. Lambert has been released pending further investigation.