Police Training at Franklin Elementary

Residents can expect to see plenty of emergency vehicles at Franklin Elementary in Mankato Tuesday and Wednesday.

Beginning at 1 p.m., the Mankato Department of Public Safety will put on an active shooter training event for local law enforcement, fire, and medical emergency personnel.

Authorities say the training is meant to help emergency responders be prepared and come up with ideas in order to enhance community safety as a whole.

Sergeant Chris Baukol says "I think when people think of an active violence or active shooter event a lot of times they think of schools but, we haven't had an opportunity to really train for this particularly in a school and we obviously have multiple school buildings in our area that we cover and again we don't even like to think about an event happening like this.

The training is expected to run through 10 P.M. both Tuesday and Wednesday.

-KEYC News 12