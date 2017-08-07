Man Punched During St. Cloud Encounter Has Died

Police say a 22-year-old man who was punched in the face after a brief argument on a St. Cloud street has died of injuries as a result of the assault.

Officials say the 21-year-old St. Cloud man who punched Anthony Quinn Shriver is in the Stearns County Jail. Authorities say the Waconia man was walking with friends about 2:30 a.m. Saturday when they encountered several males. Shriver was punched in the face after short verbal dispute. Police arrested the suspect, who was later released.

Shriver complained of a headache, but refused medical treatment and went home with his friends. Around noon that day Shriver was found unresponsive and died. An autopsy determined Shriver died of trauma consistent with the assault.

The suspect was once again taken into custody.