Director Says Bombed Mosque Doesn't Have Security Cameras

Two people are arrested in connection with a robbery at the Quick Mart gas station in St. Peter.
Two people are arrested in connection with a robbery at the Quick Mart gas station in St. Peter.
Although the Vikings have a day off today, one player has kept himself busy for a couple years, in an effort to help three kids find closure following a horrible incident.
Although the Vikings have a day off today, one player has kept himself busy for a couple years, in an effort to help three kids find closure following a horrible incident.
Police say a 22-year-old man who was punched in the face after a brief argument on a St. Cloud street has died of injuries as a result of the assault.
Police say a 22-year-old man who was punched in the face after a brief argument on a St. Cloud street has died of injuries as a result of the assault.
The funding announced Aug 4 nearly doubles the number of four–year–olds who will be able to receive school–based voluntary pre–K in Minnesota to 6,100 students this fall.
The funding announced Aug 4 nearly doubles the number of four–year–olds who will be able to receive school–based voluntary pre–K in Minnesota to 6,100 students this fall.
Reports say one is seriously injured after a plane crash in Renville County.
Reports say one is seriously injured after a plane crash in Renville County.
An Iowa woman is killed in a wrong way crash in Rice County It happened just after midnight yesterday.
An Iowa woman is killed in a wrong way crash in Rice County It happened just after midnight yesterday.
Federal investigators say a father-son team was moving a gas meter at the time of a fatal explosion that leveled part of a Minneapolis school.
Federal investigators say a father-son team was moving a gas meter at the time of a fatal explosion that leveled part of a Minneapolis school.
Friends and family gathered to celebrate a special birthday in Mountain Lake.
Friends and family gathered to celebrate a special birthday in Mountain Lake.