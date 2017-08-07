KEYC - MIDDAY EXPERT: Exercises To Ease Lower Back Pain

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Jon Jamieson with JP Fitness joined KEYC News 12 this Midday with some exercises for back pain. Jon says it's important to first consult your doctor to see which options are best for you. He said for those that deal with back pain that keeps coming back up, it's best to incorporate a few daily exercises into your routine. 