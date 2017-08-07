Gardening Tips For This Time Of Year

For those garden enthusiasts out there, this is the perfect time to get things growing before fall rolls around.

Gardening expert Sarah Malchow says sowing vegetables and grass seeds will give you the ability to enjoy a harvest this fall before temperatures cool down.

Gardening Expert Sarah Malchow says, "The temperature and day length is right so it's easier to get those seeds up and growing and get a crop out if you're looking at things like vegetables. In terms of grass the day light and temperature is perfect plus those new little baby grass plants are established."

One important tip to remember is no pruning to your evergreens, bushes or trees in the fall.

Malchow says, "To prune them, that's to get them to growing so that they can heal it. Instead let's not prune them and we'll teach you to prune them at the proper time other than fall."

Adding that it's a great time to be enjoying your garden.. before it's time to start preparing for winter.

Malchow says, "It's a great time to be putting in new perennials, trees, and shrubs."

Be sure that you're trimming your hanging your baskets and fertilizing them

"Remove those long flowers a couple times of week that'll keep them poufy and flowery."

And one of the best things coming up are..

Malchow says, "Mums that are going to big and gorgeous and glowering to compliment your décor. So lots of fun things are happening in the garden."

Taking advantage of the best harvesting time and getting your grass ready before winter will save you time and energy when spring arrives.

