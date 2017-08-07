Tensions Rise Between U.S. and North Korea

North Korea is remaining defiant in the face of new economic sanctions from the United Nations.

Pyongyang blamed the U.S. for the sanctions, and vowed to retaliate "a thousand–fold."

North Korea also insisted it would never give up its nuclear weapons program.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said, "...the best signal that North Korea could give us that they are prepared to talk would be to stop these missile launches."

Secretary Tillerson indicated a willingness to negotiate... But conceded that the north Koreans may not actually want a sit–down.

"We have not had extended periods of time where they were not taking some type of provocative action by launching ballistic missiles," Tillerson said.

The new sanctions ban North Korean exports of coal, iron, lead, and seafood... Potentially a third of its revenues.

To former U.S. Ambassador Nicholas Burns, it's clear that Pyongyang is prioritizing its security over the economy.

Burns said, "... I think Kim Jong–Un, this young leader of North Korea, believes that his possession of nuclear weapons is his ultimate protection against any foe, most especially the United States."

Georgetown University Professor Balbina Hwang is a former state department specialist on North Korea.

Hwang said, "Sanctions have a spotty history..."

Hwang says years of UN sanctions have failed to stop North Korea.

Hwang said, "Does that mean they won't work in the future? We haven't tried strict enough sanctions... that's what the latest sanctions are about."

Tillerson said the sanctions won't work unless they're enforced...and has called on China and Russia to help do just that.

U.S. intelligence sources tell CBS News that the North Korean military already appears to be preparing for another missile launch.