KEYC - Bulldozer Strikes Gas Main, Causes Evacuation in Minneapolis

Bulldozer Strikes Gas Main, Causes Evacuation in Minneapolis

Posted: Updated:
By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
Connect

 Some buildings were evacuated near the University of Minnesota after a bulldozer ruptured a gas main.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says the 12-inch gas main was ruptured Monday afternoon, venting gas into the air.

The fire department says all buildings within a block of the leak were being evacuated. Fire crews are monitoring the area.

A CenterPoint Energy spokeswoman says the leak was caused by a worker not employed by the utility.

Light rail service was halted in the area as a safety precaution. Buses were transporting light-rail riders.

-KEYC News 12