Mankato Area Public Schools Do Well In State Assessment

The results from the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments are in and Mankato Area Public Schools continue to do well.



The district continues to be at or above the state average in every category tested. The assessments are used to find out how well schools have aligned curriculum and instructed students in the Minnesota Academic Standards in reading, mathematics, and science. Schools then use the information to improve classroom teaching and learning.



"We recognize that the comprehensive assessments are a state test that gives us information about how our students are doing but because it is a snapshot it is one moment and us that one piece of data in addition to formative assessments developed by our educational staff and gives an indicator of how we can continue to support our students throughout the school year," Director of Teaching and Learning Heather Mueller said.



Mankato schools are also seeing a growth above the state in science. The state assessments are just one indicator so the schools use that information to continue to help spur that growth even more. Mueller says factors outside the classroom also play a vital role in student success.



"Mankato Area Public Schools recognizes the importance of a parent partnership so the success of our students is paramount and we want to ensure the work that we do as a school district is teamed and partnered with our families and we feel like that gives us the opportunity to ensure every single student gets what they need. We recognize we do have students who do have gaps and we are working to address those gaps and meet the needs of every single student," Mueller said.



The assessment results have been shared with teachers to help form curriculum this school year and are now open to the public.

--KEYC News 12