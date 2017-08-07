Farm Camp Returns to Farmamerica

School kids spent the day learning about the importance of agriculture at Farm Camp Minnesota.



The purpose of the camp is to teach children grades 3 through 6 about modern agriculture and how and where their food is produced. Different topics included pork, dairy, beef and of course corn and soybeans.



"We have abundant and bountiful food supply right here and a lot of its local grown. We're working teaching future consumers as well as future voters," Farm Camp Board of Directors member Mark Scharf said.



The kids were able to get hands on experience with tractor rides, and farm animals.

