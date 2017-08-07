CITY NEWS: Tourtellotte To Go Full Water Park?

With sales tax dollars locked in, Mankato is adding improvements to the Tourtellotte pool, looking to turn it into more of a water park.

In a work session today, City Manager Pat Hentges said the feasibility study is stressing the improvements include equipment replacement, ADA compliance and young children attractions, and that Tourtellotte take on the look of a modern water park.



Over in North Mankato, the Port Authority OK'd an expansion of tax increment financing for D&K Powdercoating. If they get approval on September 18th, the business would be able to receive an additional $100,000 as part of the property tax measure.

Also, the council declared its opposition to plans by Xcel Energy to add powerlines on the west edge of town.



"We are requesting that Xcel remove [those options] from the application to the public utilities commission before it's presented. Those routes traverse immediately onto county Road 41 and that would be detrimental to the land use goals of the community. We have not identified a specific route that they take, only suggest they take a route that is more westerly than 409th avenue or an easterly route that avoids the community altogether," North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein said.

Also, North Mankato will vote on increasing the tobacco age to 21 on August 21st.

-- KEYC News 12.