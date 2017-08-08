Mayo Clinic Health System In Mankato Named Among Top Hospitals In Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato is receiving statewide recognition for its dedication and efforts in the health care field.

MCHS-Mankato has been named the 12th best hospital in Minnesota. It’s also listed as one of the best hospitals in southern Minnesota in the U.S. News & World Report’s annual list of top hospitals.

MCHS-Mankato also scored a high performance rating in the adult procedures of colon cancer surgery, hip replacement and knee replacement.

Mayo Clinic in Rochester was also included in the list, named the best hospital in the country.