Report: Iowa School Uses Body Wraps, Denies Mental Care

PLUS: North Mankato comes out against Xcel power line route
Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato is receiving statewide recognition for its dedication and efforts in the health care field. MCHS-Mankato has been named the 12th best hospital in Minnesota.
Two people are arrested in connection with a robbery at the Quick Mart gas station in St. Peter.
The funding announced Aug 4 nearly doubles the number of four–year–olds who will be able to receive school–based voluntary pre–K in Minnesota to 6,100 students this fall.
Jon Jamieson with JP Fitness joined KEYC News 12 this Midday with some exercises for back pain.
It's Minnesota's own version of the Field of Dreams
Police say a 22-year-old man who was punched in the face after a brief argument on a St. Cloud street has died of injuries as a result of the assault.
Just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, one vehicle flipped over into a ditch on County Road 2/631st Avenue approximately two miles north of Gibbon.
