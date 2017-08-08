KEYC - Serta Cancels Lakeville Factory Plans

Serta Cancels Lakeville Factory Plans

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
Serta Simmons Bedding has canceled plans to build a $27 million manufacturing plant in Lakeville. 
    The state had pledged about $2 million in grant money for the project, but rescinded that last year after the company failed to meet building deadlines. The bed manufacturer announced in 2015 that it would build a factory in Lakeville and employ 200 people. 
Serta Simmons spokeswoman Gabrielle Braswell confirmed Monday the company no longer has plans to build in Lakeville. 