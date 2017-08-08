Serta Cancels Lakeville Factory Plans

Serta Simmons Bedding has canceled plans to build a $27 million manufacturing plant in Lakeville.

The state had pledged about $2 million in grant money for the project, but rescinded that last year after the company failed to meet building deadlines. The bed manufacturer announced in 2015 that it would build a factory in Lakeville and employ 200 people.

Serta Simmons spokeswoman Gabrielle Braswell confirmed Monday the company no longer has plans to build in Lakeville.