Renville County Fair Board Scrambles For Back-up Plan After Carnival Cancellation

The Renville County Fair kicks off tomorrow, but after a last minute carnival cancellation, organizers had to do some scrambling to come up with a backup plan.

Fair Board President Justin Vogt said the board received a text message Friday from Crescent City Amusements, backing out of their scheduled carnival at the fair due to a workforce shortage.

Vogt says, in the message, owners put the blame on new federal regulations, which limit the number of H2B work visas they can apply for. The company said that limited them from hiring enough foreign workers to staff multiple fairs at once.

After an emergency meeting Friday, Vogt says the board was able to line up Midway Entertainment Saturday, which will provide inflatable attractions for all ages.

Crescent City Amusements will still be able to provide rides at the Nicollet County Fair this week.

The Renville County Fair kicks off tomorrow at noon in Bird Island.