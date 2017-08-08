KEYC - Stillwater Prison Remains Locked Down After Brawl

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
One of Minnesota's most secure prisons remains on lockdown three days after a fight broke out. 
    The Minnesota Department of Corrections says a brawl broke out among inmates on Saturday and the prison was locked down. Inmates are required to stay in their cells instead of going to work in the prison or participating in other programs. 
    Corrections spokeswoman Sarah Fitzgerald says the lockdown will continue until the investigation into the fight is done. 