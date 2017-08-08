MIDDAY EXPERT: Hands-On Activities As Summer Winds Down

Hallie O'Connor with the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota joined KEYC News 12 this Midday with a fun idea for a summer activity to do as a family. O'Connor crafted a fort made with items that can be found outside or around the house, including twigs and blankets. She says it's a great activity to do as a family because it helps get the brain moving and get kids working on improving fine motor skills. O'Connor says families are also invited to take part in fort building as part of the Children Museum's special programming, such as the Toddler Wednesday or a great outdoors-themed birthday party package.