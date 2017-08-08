Minnesota Surpasses 200 Traffic Deaths for 2017

Minnesota surpassed 200 road fatalities over the weekend.

Since Jan. 1, preliminary data from the Department of Public Safety shows 203 people have died on the state’s roads to date.

The state reported 200 deaths on July 25 last year.

Recent Deaths Include An alcohol-related crash that killed a 29-year-old woman from Rice County, An unbelted 79-year-old woman from Douglas County and An alcohol-related crash that took the life of a 60-year-old Swift County man.

The department’s Office of Traffic Safety says the 203 Fatalities Include 144 motor vehicle occupants, 32 motorcyclists, 20 pedestrians, one bicyclist and six occupants of other vehicle types.

Four main factors continue to contribute to the loss of life.

Of the 203 fatalities, there were 52 alcohol-related deaths (25.6 percent); 7 distracted-related deaths (3.4 percent); 48 speed-related deaths (23.6 percent); and 41 unbelted motorist deaths (28.5 percent).

According to preliminary numbers, 362 people died on Minnesota roads last year; 411 died in 2015.

