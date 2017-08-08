Jordan Sands Blasting Permit Suspended Again

A blast at Jefferson Quarry early Tuesday damages a property in Mankato, and results in another permit suspension for Jordan Sands.

Mankato Public Safety officials say the blasting took place around 10:30 this morning.

It caused rocks up to 12 inches in size to damage the siding and a tree at townhomes located on Harper Street.

Representatives from the company arrived at Jefferson Quarry to evaluate and determine the extent of damage.

Jordan Sands' permit to use explosives was immediately suspended until a cause is determined.

No injuries were reported.

---KEYC News 12