20th Annual Mankato Ribfest a Record Breaker

Mankato's 20th Annual Ribfest saw its biggest crowd ever.

22,048 people attended the event at Mankato's Riverfront Park and Vetter Stone Amphitheater August 3-6. Verizon Center Marketing Manager Eric Jones says a combination of great weather, amazing food and fantastic performances from the headliners made for an unforgettable weekend.

The Verizon Center says the previous record was 21,433 set in 2013.

RibFest judges awarded BIG BONED BBQ the prize for Best Ribs, and AUSSOME AUSSIE’S were named Best Pulled Pork. The KEYC News 12 People’s Choice Award was given to AUSTIN’S TEXAS LIGHTNING.

Mark your calendars: the 21st Annual RibFest will take place August 2-5, 2018 at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater.

