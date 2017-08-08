Man Charged With Murder in Fatal Punch in St. Cloud

Authorities have charged a St. Cloud man with second-degree murder for allegedly throwing a punch that killed another man.

The criminal complaint against 21-year-old Travis Johnson accuses him of striking 22-year-old Anthony Shriver, of Waconia, during a brief argument early Saturday after the bars closed in St. Cloud.

Shriver could not recall the incident when talking to police. He said his head hurt but declined medical attention. Police arrested Johnson but released him.

Shriver was found unresponsive and pronounced dead Saturday afternoon. An autopsy determined he died of traumatic head injuries. Johnson was arrested again.

Court records don't list an attorney who could comment on Johnson's behalf. Bail was set Tuesday at $1 million without conditions, or $250,000 with a series of restrictions.

The charge carries a maximum 40-year sentence.

-KEYC News 12