Businesses Say Vikings Goodbye Will Pack A Punch

Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato is receiving statewide recognition for its dedication and efforts in the health care field. MCHS-Mankato has been named the 12th best hospital in Minnesota.
PLUS: North Mankato comes out against Xcel power line route
Two people are arrested in connection with a robbery at the Quick Mart gas station in St. Peter.
Property damaged from flying debris, investigation underway.
One of Minnesota's most secure prisons remains on lockdown three days after a fight broke out.
The funding announced Aug 4 nearly doubles the number of four–year–olds who will be able to receive school–based voluntary pre–K in Minnesota to 6,100 students this fall.
Serta Simmons Bedding has canceled plans to build a $27 million manufacturing plant in Lakeville.
The Renville County Fair kicks off tomorrow, but after a last minute carnival cancellation, organizers had to do some scrambling to come up with a backup plan.
