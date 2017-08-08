Businesses Say Vikings Goodbye Will Pack A Punch

Weggies Owner Steve Wegman says, "We've spent the majority of the day crying so far I mean it's been tearful. Its big business. We all knew it was going to happen, we knew that the possibility was they were going to leave, we just didn't know when."

The Vikings kicked off their last day of training camp today.. But unlike years past, they will not be returning..

Wegman says, "I think it just affects the overall demeanor attitude for Mankato. I mean Mankato has always been associated with Vikings training camp."

Local businesses say today's goodbye will pack a punch... as training camp brings in an estimate of around 5 million dollars in economic growth for the city of Mankato.

Cold Stone Owner Nate Kasprowicz says, "Business has been great for us. It always is during camp. We see that influx during this period of time. We call it our first shift all the way through 5 o'clock it's pretty steady. Normally it's pretty dead for us so it definitely brings in a really good crowd."

Peterson says, "Vikings training camp has always been our big money maker during the summer because all the college students are gone so Vikings training camp is always the way we made money in the summer."

Aside from the money aspect, the energy that came with hosting training camp is what they'll miss the most.

Wegman says, "It's always great. I mean it's really busy you see a lot of purple and gold. A lot of kids running around with footballs. I mean it's really fun to see and in fact it'll probably be the thing we miss the most is the excitement it brings with it. Just the mood changes."

Kasprowicz says, "You see the same people year in and year out that come in the store stop in and say hi as they're going to camp but as far as Mankato as a whole it's going to be a huge loss for the city."

--KEYC News 12