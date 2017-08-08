Charges Filed in Crash That Killed 29-Year-Old Woman

A 29–year–old Shakopee man is now charged with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with a deadly crash Sunday in Rice County.

He's accused of driving nearly three times the legal limit and killing a woman in a wrong–way crash.

According to charges filed in Rice County, Brandon Dellwo, of Shakopee, had a blood alcohol concentration of .266.

The State Patrol says he was travelling eastbound in the westbound lane of Highway 19 near Lonsdale.

That's when Dellwo collided with a vehicle driven by 29–year–old Kacy Merseal, of Des Moines.

Merseal was taken to HCMC, where she was pronounced dead.

Her passenger, 30–year–old Tanya Marie Von Weine, of Story City, Iowa, suffered non–life threatening injuries. Dellwo also suffered non–life threatening injuries.

-KEYC News 12