Fans Take To Blakeslee Stadium For Final Day Of Vikings Training Camp

Vikings Training Camp wrapped up the 52 annual year of Vikings Training Camp today, but a different vibe is sent out this year as they will not be returning to Mankato again.

Whether it was to watch, catch autographs or take pictures fans stood in line early this morning to catch the final day of camp.

"It's tough. I'm a student here at Mankato too so it's tough to see them leave Mankato, Their home for 52 years. To see the purple people eaters, the Vikings are such a big part of my life it's going to be tough to see them go."

Future Training camps will be hosted at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan, beginning in 2018.

We'll hear from the players on their final day later in sports.

