Streetlights Getting Energy Efficient Upgrade

Driving at night might be a little easier because of new streetlights being installed in Mankato, North Mankato and surrounding communities.

Xcel Energy crews are upgrading streetlights with more energy efficient LED lights.

Ed Bieging, program coordinator for Xcel Energy, said it is part of the company's initiative to replace all their streetlights across eight states.

More than 1,400 bulbs will be replaced in Mankato and North Mankato and around 2,600 in surrounding communities.

The new bulbs will save communities about 4 to 7 percent on their streetlight bills. The bulbs will also improve driving visibility and reduce light pollution.

The replacements are expected to take about two weeks.