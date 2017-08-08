Murray Looking Forward To Upcoming Season

This was Vikings running back Latavius Murray's first trip to Mankato and Monday, Minnesota activated Murray from the physically unable to perform list giving him the green light to suit up in full pads for the purple and gold.

It's been a long offseason for former Oakland Raider Latavius Murray.

Shortly after signing a deal with the Vikings the running back underwent surgery on his right ankle and has been rehabbing ever since.

That is until Monday, now the big back is cleared for activity and can start focusing on football.



"I was excited, it's been a while, and obviously that was my first time practicing with my new team so there's a lot of emotions there. A majority of it is just being excited to be back on the field," said Murray.

Murray scored 12 touchdowns last season, and teammates are itching to see how he fits into this offense.



"Honestly, we're all waiting to find out. Obviously we know he's a very talented player. I think we all feel very confident with the running back group right now. We have three guys that can play at a high level. It'll be nice, it was good to see him going through individual drills. To get him out there on the field, we're all excited to see what type of player he is," said Sam Bradford, Vikings quarterback.

"I just got to get back to football form, football shape, and be ready to go," said Murray.

"He only did individual drills yesterday, so he'll do a little more today, and we'll gauge where he's at. But there's no issue of him being ready for the first game," said Mike Zimmer, Vikings head coach.



"I've been in tune to it mentally and in the meeting rooms, and then when I come out here, and see it in the walk thrus and OTA's. You have to lock in when you're sidelined, that way when you get back into it, you're right on schedule," said Murray.

The team hasn't confirmed if Murray will take the field this preseason, but assume he'll be ready to roll week one of the regular season.

