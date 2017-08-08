Safety Personnel Take Part In Active Shooter Training

PLUS: North Mankato comes out against Xcel power line route
Property damaged from flying debris, investigation underway.
Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato is receiving statewide recognition for its dedication and efforts in the health care field. MCHS-Mankato has been named the 12th best hospital in Minnesota.
Two people are arrested in connection with a robbery at the Quick Mart gas station in St. Peter.
One of Minnesota's most secure prisons remains on lockdown three days after a fight broke out.
The funding announced Aug 4 nearly doubles the number of four–year–olds who will be able to receive school–based voluntary pre–K in Minnesota to 6,100 students this fall.
Verizon Center Marketing Manager Eric Jones says a combination of great weather, amazing food and fantastic performances from the headliners made for an unforgettable weekend.
A 29–year–old Shakopee man is now charged with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with a deadly crash Sunday in Rice County
