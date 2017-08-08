Vikings Bid Farewell to Mankato

It was a bittersweet day on the campus of MSU as the Minnesota Vikings wrapped-up their 52nd and final training camp in Mankato.

Every summer for over a half-century, Mankato was the summer home of the Vikings.

Over the years, the time spend in the Key City was less and less. Whether the purple and gold were in town for two months or just over two weeks, it's something fans and Vikings personnel alike will always remember.

Minnesota has a closed Wednesday morning before the squad heads to Buffalo for their first preseason game on Thursday.

You can catch all of Thursday night's action between the Vikings and Bills on FOX 12 Mankato.