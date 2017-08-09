Mankato Woman Charged In May Prostitution Sting

Property damaged from flying debris, investigation underway.
The funding announced Aug 4 nearly doubles the number of four–year–olds who will be able to receive school–based voluntary pre–K in Minnesota to 6,100 students this fall.
A 29–year–old Shakopee man is now charged with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with a deadly crash Sunday in Rice County
One of Minnesota's most secure prisons remains on lockdown three days after a fight broke out.
Coming down to Mankato for Vikings training camp means having a temporary home for a couple weeks while the team prepares for the upcoming season. This year, a couple of veteran players got creative when it comes to staying comfortable off the field.
An unnamed couple has donated $6.5 million to Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota.
