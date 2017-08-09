Mankato Woman Charged In May Prostitution Sting

A Mankato woman is charged in connection with a prostitution sting conducted by local law enforcement in May.

The undercover operation took place May 31 in Mankato.

According to the criminal complaint, 25-year-old Iesha La Flossie Quigley, of Mankato, was contacted by an undercover officer after placing an ad on the Backpage website under the ‘women for men’ section.

Once the two met at a local hotel, Quigley allegedly agreed to take $200 from the undercover officer in exchange for sex acts.

Quigely is charged with one count of engaging in prostitution.

She is currently in custody at the Blue Earth County Jail on unrelated charges.