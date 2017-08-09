Morristown Cut-Off Road Closure Beginning Wednesday

A portion of Waseca County State Aid Highway 7 will be closed beginning today through the end of September for road construction.

The work on the road, also known as the Morristown cut-off, will include pavement repairs, and surface grinding.

The closure spans from the intersection with Highway 13 to 440th Avenue.

Motorists will be detoured on Highway 13 and Highway 60.

County officials say local, emergency, school bus and delivery traffic will be permitted on the roadway during the closure.