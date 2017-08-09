Rally To Support Damaged Mosque Draws Hundreds

A Mankato woman is charged in connection with a prostitution sting conducted by local law enforcement in May.
Property damaged from flying debris, investigation underway.
A 29–year–old Shakopee man is now charged with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with a deadly crash Sunday in Rice County
Verizon Center Marketing Manager Eric Jones says a combination of great weather, amazing food and fantastic performances from the headliners made for an unforgettable weekend.
Waseca County State Aid Highway 7 will be closed beginning today throughout the end of September for road construction.
Weggies Owner Steve Wegman says, "We've spent the majority of the day crying so far I mean it's been tearful. Its big business.
The uncle of a baby who was killed in a house fire in St. Louis County has been charged in the child's death
The funding announced Aug 4 nearly doubles the number of four–year–olds who will be able to receive school–based voluntary pre–K in Minnesota to 6,100 students this fall.
