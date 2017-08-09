Rally To Support Damaged Mosque Draws Hundreds

Hundreds of people of various religious beliefs came together to take a stand against hatred at the suburban Twin Cities mosque recently targeted by a bombing.

A crowd of at least 1,000 gathered Tuesday evening outside the Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington. About 20 speakers, including priests, rabbis and lay people, had a common message _ we will not let hate win.

Rev. Curtiss DeYoung of the Minnesota Council of Churches told the crowd an attack on a mosque is an attack on all communities of faith. U.S. Sen. Al Franken and Rep. Tim Walz were among elected officials speaking at the gathering.

The FBI's Minneapolis office says bomb technicians have collected evidence which is being analyzed to identify the person who built the explosive.