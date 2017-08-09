Birds Eye Responds To Odor Complaints From Waseca County Residents

The Birds Eye wastewater treatment facility near Waseca is responding to recent odor concerns from county residents.

County staff say they’ve received a number of complaints regarding the strong odors coming from the facility, located just south of Waseca.

In a statement, Birds Eye Environmental Supervisor Clark Minks says his team has been working to fix the issue. One of their efforts includes a Hydrogen Peroxide treatment on the facility’s North Cell pond, happening tomorrow.

Minks says the 8 million gallon treatment quote looks to be "the best method we can do."

The company says it’s currently awaiting approval from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for another deodorizing chemical.

Waseca County officials say they are aware of the public concern and are asking residents to be patient as the matter is addressed.