MIDDAY EXPERT: Importance Of Connecting With Local Farmers

Sara Hewitt with the Le Sueur County Farm Bureau joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the importance of building a relationship with your local farmer. Hewitt said it's important to build that connection and know where your food comes from, she also suggested Minnesota Grown as a resource for those looking to eat more locally-grown foods.

Another way to connect with farmers is to attend the Breakfast on the Farm hosted by Le Sueur and Blue Earth County Farm Bureaus on August 12th from 7 am to 11:30 am at the Dauk Family Farm. The farm is located at 62536 Lake View Rd, Madison Lake by Bray Park.

The event is free (donations welcome) and features a pancake breakfast, kids activities, farm equipment, a barnyard petting area, and new this year – name a calf contest! Additional information can be found here.