Rochester Man Enters Race For First Congressional District Seat

A Rochester man has thrown his name in the hat for the 1st Congressional District Seat, currently held by Representative Tim Walz.

Rich Wright will seek the DFL endorsement in the race.

He served for 10 years in the U.S. Army Reserve and as a Judge Advocate General, earning the rank of Captain.

Wright will host an official campaign announcement event next Tuesday, August 15 at 6 p.m. in Rochester.

He's the 8th democrat so far to enter the race.