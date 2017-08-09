Minnesota Teen Dies in Colorado Hiking Accident

A Mankato woman is charged in connection with a prostitution sting conducted by local law enforcement in May.
Former Minneapolis police chief Janee Harteau says she did everything she could to rush home from a hiking trip last month after one of her officers killed an Australian woman who called 911 to report a potential sexual assault.
The Birds Eye wastewater treatment facility near Waseca is responding to recent odor concerns from county residents.
Waseca County State Aid Highway 7 will be closed beginning today throughout the end of September for road construction.
Property damaged from flying debris, investigation underway.
A 29–year–old Shakopee man is now charged with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with a deadly crash Sunday in Rice County
Verizon Center Marketing Manager Eric Jones says a combination of great weather, amazing food and fantastic performances from the headliners made for an unforgettable weekend.
The uncle of a baby who was killed in a house fire in St. Louis County has been charged in the child's death
