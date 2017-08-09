KEYC - Eagle Lake City Administrator to Resign

Eagle Lake City Administrator to Resign

Posted: Updated:
By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
Connect

Eagle Lake’s City Administrator says he will be resigning at the end of the month.

In an email, Brad Potter says his last day of work at the city is August 22, 2017.

He says the City Council will review some interim administration options at their August 14 work session along with the 2018 budget.

Potter says he is planning on a new consulting business for the future.

-KEYC News 12