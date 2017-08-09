KEYC - THRIVE: Relaxation Tips Before Bed

THRIVE: Relaxation Tips Before Bed

By Brittany Kemmerer, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
Sleep is an important part of our routine and everyone would like to fall asleep promptly when laying down, but sometimes it can be tricky to.

Mankato Clinic Physician Dr. Gazzola says the first thing to remember is getting rid of the screens.

Dr. Gazzola says, "No TV, no phone, no iPad those last 45–60 minutes before bed. That's a great way to let your body relax. Lighting. Bright lights are kind of a no the last hour before you go to sleep. Your body will become much more relaxed if you go into a lesser bright and more dim setting."

Keeping your room cooler enhances your ability to fall asleep and helps you stay asleep.

When it comes to eating there's minimal things you should do.

Dr. Gazzola says, "Some people find a warm glass of milk and honey can help. There's amino acids that are brought together there that consuming that for some is another way to relax, fall asleep."

Or adding white noise like a fan.

Dr. Gazzola says, "Things that are just noise that our minds listen to but doesn't put any sort of pictures to. It enables your mind to go wherever it wants to go into that relaxed state."

The more habitual your routine comes before bed, the less apt you are to have difficulties falling asleep.

Dr. Gazzola says, "You might have some of those days but you want to just turn off that tendency to hash over what you did today and what you're going to do tomorrow and that's why sometimes a book is a good way to escape into someplace that's fantasy world or whatever that isn't related to your reality."

And it's not just what you do in that last hour before bed, but your entire day that may impact your sleep.

Dr. Gazzola says, "There's no question that if you do something pretty heavily exertional, get a good workout in your day that your body is much more ready to relax and fall asleep at night."

People who practice these activities and still have trouble sleeping there are medications to help, but you'll want to avoid them if you can.

