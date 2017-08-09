North Korea Tension Update: Fiery Language From Both Sides

Diplomatic language is taking a back seat as the U–S and North Korea threaten each other with fiery rhetoric.

President Trump's warning to North Korea not to threaten the United States was clearly heard in Pyongyang.

President Trump said, "They will be met with the fire and the fury like the world has never seen."

Within hours, the communist nation responded. The army issued a statement saying it is examining plans to make "an enveloping fire at the areas around Guam." The small pacific island has two military bases housing more than 6,000 American soldiers and airmen.

U.S. analysts say North Korea has made a nuclear warhead small enough to fit on top of a ballistic missile.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) South Carolina said, "It's the goal of the American president to stop North Korea from having an ICBM that can hit America with a nuclear weapon on top. He would go to war to prevent that."

On twitter Wednesday morning, President Trump said his first order as president was to renovate and modernize America's nuclear arsenal...and that it is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before. He went on to say he hopes to never use that power.

Some Trump administration critics are saying the president needs to tone down the rhetoric. But the president's secretary of state is defending his tough talk.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said, "What the President was doing was sending a strong message to North Korea in language that Kim Jung Un would understand."

Secretary Tillerson made those comments on his way to a refueling stop in Guam. He says he's not worried about the North Korean threats, and Americans shouldn't lose any sleep either.

President Trump ordered a review of the U.S. nuclear posture in January, but that won't be completed until the end of the year. President Obama conducted a similar review in 2010 and developed a purchase plan to upgrade America's nuclear weapons. That will take until the mid–2020's before it is fully implemented.