Two Fairs Begin On Wednesday

Authorities have released the name of a Minnesota teen who died in a Colorado hiking accident
A Mankato woman is charged in connection with a prostitution sting conducted by local law enforcement in May.
Former Minneapolis police chief Janee Harteau says she did everything she could to rush home from a hiking trip last month after one of her officers killed an Australian woman who called 911 to report a potential sexual assault.
The Birds Eye wastewater treatment facility near Waseca is responding to recent odor concerns from county residents.
Eagle Lake’s City Administrator says he will be resigning at the end of the month
Waseca County State Aid Highway 7 will be closed beginning today throughout the end of September for road construction.
Property damaged from flying debris, investigation underway.
A 29–year–old Shakopee man is now charged with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with a deadly crash Sunday in Rice County
