Vikings Leave Mankato For Final Time

Vikings players and coaches packed up and headed out of Mankato this morning for the last time.



After 52 years, the dorms on the campus of MSU will no longer house the purple and gold, over the summer.

But Maverick staff has already begun cleaning out the rooms in preparation for the upcoming school year.

Students will move–in to the dorms beginning in just over a week.



Feel free to browse through our website, to see everything that transpired throughout this years training camp.

- KEYC 12