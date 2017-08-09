Man Rescued After Getting Stuck in SE Minnesota Grain Bin

A man was able to walk out of a grain bin in southeastern Minnesota after getting stuck in corn for nearly two hours.

David Greibrok was rescued by first responders and his family Tuesday in eastern Freeborn County.

Greibrok's brother, Allan, tells the Albert Lea Tribune that the corn had reached the top of his brother's head.

Chief Sheriff's Deputy Todd Earl says first responders used grain rescue tubes and an auger to relieve the pressure of the corn off David Greibrok. A hole was cut in the bin to allow the corn to spill out onto the ground.

Allan Greibrok said he and his brother were breaking up rotten corn when David Greibrok became stuck.

Firefighters from six departments took part in the rescue.

-KEYC News 12