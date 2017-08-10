KEYC - Mankato Woman Seriously Injured In Crash

Mankato Woman Seriously Injured In Crash

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
One person is seriously injured in an accident yesterday in Blue Earth County.
It happened just before 11 a.m.
The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 55-year-old Sheryl Lynn Paulson, of Mankato, was crossing over Highway 60 at Gadwall Road, heading south. And another vehicle, driven by 72-year-old Judith Lillie, of Texas, was southbound on Highway 169.
Authorities say the two vehicles collided.
Both drivers, along with Lillie's passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Paulson's passenger, 89-year-old Dorothy Paulson, of Mankato, suffered life threatening injuries in the crash.