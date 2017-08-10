Arrested Vikings Fan Cleared, Alleges Excessive Force

A football fan who was arrested during a Minnesota Vikings game says he's focusing on his excessive-force lawsuit against police after being cleared of criminal charges.

Anastacio Lopez was charged after allegedly trying to grab an officer's stun gun while being escorted from the stadium on Dec. 1. He was acquitted Wednesday of attempting to disarm an officer.

Surveillance video shows two officers using their stun guns on Lopez and striking him with closed fists.

Lopez tells the station he was drinking at the game and doesn't remember much. His lawyer says the surveillance footage shows the officers' actions were excessive.

Lopez's federal civil rights lawsuit also names the city as a defendant.

Representatives for the police department and Vikings declined comment, citing the litigation.