MIDDAY EXPERT: Developing a 529 College Savings Plan

Amber Knips with Sweet Financial joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about a college savings plan that's growing in popularity: the 529 college savings plan. Knips says it's best to start a plan like this for your child as soon as possible. She says one of the big benefits of the plan is that the assets grow tax free, and as long as the withdrawals are used for qualified education expenses, they are received tax free as well.